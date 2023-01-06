Portuguese / Spanish / English

Karim Younis visits mother's grave, she died before his release

The mother of political prisoner Karim Younis campaigned tirelessly for the release of her son and other political prisoners. Sadly, she died just months before his release on 5th January 2023, but her son was able to visit her graveside and pray when he finally made it home.
January 6, 2023

