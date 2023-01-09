Israel: Ben-Gvir orders probe into celebration of prisoner's release

Israel's far-right National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, has ordered Police Chief Kobi Shabtai to investigate the celebrations held in honour of the release of Palestinian prisoner Karim Younis. Younis was released at the weekend after 40 years behind bars. Ben-Gvir told the police to prevent celebrations that would be seen as supporting "terrorism".

The former prisoner's family hosted a party attended by many people, including Palestinian Authority officials. The minister ordered Shabtai to find out why his instructions were not acted upon.

"Such celebrations are incitement and explicit support of terrorism, and it does not make sense for them to happen in our country," claimed the extremist Ben-Gvir. "Israel has no place for celebrations of terrorism and I will do all within my authority to prevent these celebrations until we legislate for the death penalty for terrorism."

