Netanyahu's right-wing government protested in Tel Aviv

Thousands of demonstrators protested Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing government Saturday in Tel Aviv, reports Anadolu Agency.

Protesters gathered in Habima Square in central Tel Aviv to demonstrate against the government's plan to reduce the powers of the judiciary and policies of far-right and ultra-religious government partners.

Demonstrators also reacted to officials, including Netanyahu, one of the government's partners known for his far-right and racist policies, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

Between 8,000 and 10,000 people participated in the demonstration, which also included Israeli lawmakers, according to media reports.

In the square, demonstrators holding banners that read, "Crime Minister," with a picture of Netanyahu, chanted: "Israel wants equality", "Netanyahu is dangerous, corrupt and racist" and "Ben-Gvir and Smotritch are a disaster."

Moves by the coalition government led by Netanyahu to transfer some powers of the judiciary to parliament has caused friction between the government and the judiciary, especially the Supreme Court.

Justice Minister Yariv Levin announced Thursday that a law is planned that would limit the Supreme Court's powers, reduce the judiciary's influence on the selection of judges and allow parliament to overrule court decisions.

Netanyahu government's approval of the controversial law that allows former corruption-convicted coalition partner Arye Deri to serve as a minister has also sparked public outcry.