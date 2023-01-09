Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel poisoned father of Palestinian martyrs, family says

January 9, 2023 at 1:07 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
The father of Raad Hazem, 28, a Palestinian gunman who had killed two people and wounded several others in Tel Aviv the previous night, hugs a friend at this home on April 8, 2022 in the West Bank city of Jenin. [JAAFAR ASHTIYEH/AFP via Getty Images]
The father of the two Palestinian martyrs, Raad and Abed Hazem, was transferred to the Istishari Hospital in Ramallah with a suspected case of poisoning, Palestinian sources said yesterday.

Palestine Today quoted a source in the family accusing the Israeli occupation of poisoning him.

According to the sources, the father had swelling in his body, some tumours and high blood poisoning, according to medical examinations, suggesting that an unknown virus was in Abu Raad's body, and his condition worsened day after day.

The father of the martyrs, from the Jenin camp, suffered a health setback more than a month ago. He is receiving treatment but his health has not improved.

Raad was named as the killer of three Israelis in Tel Aviv's busy nightlife district in April. He was shot dead after a massive Israeli manhunt. Israeli forces then began pursuing Raad's father Fathi.

Abed was killed in an Israeli occupation raid on the Palestinian city of Jenin in September last year.

