Turkish defence industry sets $6B export target for 2023

Turkiye's defence industry has exceeded its export target in 2022 and is looking forward to reaching $6 billion (TL 112.53 billion) in 2023, Presidency of Defence Industries (SSB), Ismail Demir, said at the "Defence Industry 2023 Goals" news conference held in Teknopark, Istanbul.

According to the report, Turkiye is set to see important milestones in defence production in 2023, the 100th anniversary of the Republic.

"In defence industry, we have more than 750 successful projects. As a result, we have reached a turnover of over $10 billion, and exported $4.4 billion worth of products,"Demir said.

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute's (SIPRI) report, two Turkish firms were among the top 100 defence firms, Aselsan and TAI, raking in sales of $2.16 billion and $1.2 billion, respectively, in 2021.

READ: Turkish delegation due to visit US for F-16 jets talks