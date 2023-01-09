UN calls for reaching final political solution in Sudan

Head of the UN mission in Sudan, Volker Peretz said, Monday, the Arab country needs to reach a final political agreement "as soon as possible", Anadolu News Agency reports.

"Time is important. We must accelerate the process to reach a final political solution as soon as possible," Peretz told Anadolu Agency.

The final stage of Sudan's political process kicked off Sunday in the capital, Khartoum, in the hope of reaching an agreement on political transition in the country.

"I'm optimistic about reaching a final political agreement," Peretz said.

On 5 December, Sudan's military and political forces signed a framework agreement meant to resolve Sudan's months-long crisis. The deal pledges a two-year transition period and the appointment of a civilian prime minister by the political parties that signed the framework agreement.

According to the UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS), the final round of political process addresses five issues identified in the framework agreement to reach a "roadmap for the renewal of the dismantling of the 30 June regime process."

The framework agreement includes five topics, including justice and transitional justice, security and military reform, reviewing the peace deal, the dismantling of the regime of former President Omar Al-Bashir and resolving the issue in eastern Sudan.

Sudan has been without a functioning government since October 2021, when the military dismissed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's transitional government and declared a state of emergency, a move decried by political forces as a "military coup".