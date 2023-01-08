Final round of Sudan's political process set to start today

The final stage of Sudan's political process is set to kick off today, according to the country's trilateral mechanism body, reports Anadolu Agency.

In a statement, the Trilateral Mechanism said the final stage of the political process aims to reach "a final and just political agreement".

The Trilateral Mechanism comprises the African Union, Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and the United Nations.

On December 5, Sudan's military and political forces signed a framework agreement meant to resolve Sudan's months-long crisis. The deal pledges a 2-year transition period and the appointment of a civilian prime minister by the political parties that signed the framework agreement.

READ: Sudan faces 'complex political process'

According to the statement, the four-day consultations will address five issues identified in the framework agreement to reach a "roadmap for the renewal of the dismantling of the 30 June regime process."

The framework agreement includes five topics, including justice and transitional justice, security and military reform, reviewing the peace deal, the dismantling of the regime of former President Omar al-Bashir and resolving the issue in eastern Sudan.

Sudan has been without a functioning government since October 2021 when the military dismissed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's transitional government and declared a state of emergency, a move decried by political forces as a "military coup."