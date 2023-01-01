Sudan faces 'complex political process': UN mission

The UN mission said Saturday that Sudan is going through a "very complex political process", Anadolu reports.

This came in a statement issued by the UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) on the 67th anniversary of Sudan's independence from British colonialism (1899-1956).

"This anniversary comes while Sudan is going through a very complex political process, one that is filled with hope for creating a better future and the desire to overcome the bitterness of the past. We hope this helps write a new page in the history of Sudan," the mission said.

READ: Bee venom: Sudan's alternative medicine

On Dec. 5, Sudan's ruling military council and political forces signed a framework agreement meant to resolve the country's months-long crisis.

"The Sudanese have shown throughout their contemporary history an amazing will to adhere to their dreams and aspirations even in the face of many challenges," UNITAMS said.

"The past four years, since the spark of the December revolution, were an example that inspired many around the globe in manifesting the abilities of the Sudanese people and their determination to achieve the goals represented by the slogan of freedom, peace and justice," it added.

Sudan has been without a functioning government since October 2021 when the military dismissed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's transitional government and declared a state of emergency, a move decried by political forces as a "military coup."

READ: UN passes resolution to seek ICJ opinion on Israel's occupation of Palestine