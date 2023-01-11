Portuguese / Spanish / English

1,067 migrants rescued off Libya coast in a week

January 11, 2023 at 9:16 am | Published in: Africa, International Organisations, IOM, Libya, News
Syrian and South Sudanese immigrants rescue near Sabrata, Libya on October 22, 2022 [Vincenzo Circosta/Anadolu Agency]
The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) said that 1,067 migrants were rescued and returned to Libya in the past week, Reuters report.

According to the report, in the period of January 1-7, 1,067 migrants were intercepted and returned to Libya.

The rescued migrants included 53 women and 10 children, it added.

In 2022, 24,684 migrants were rescued and returned to Libya, the IOM revealed, adding 525 migrants died and 848 others went missing off the Libyan coast on the Central Mediterranean route.

