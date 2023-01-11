1,067 migrants rescued off Libya coast in a week

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) said that 1,067 migrants were rescued and returned to Libya in the past week, Reuters report.

According to the report, in the period of January 1-7, 1,067 migrants were intercepted and returned to Libya.

The rescued migrants included 53 women and 10 children, it added.

In 2022, 24,684 migrants were rescued and returned to Libya, the IOM revealed, adding 525 migrants died and 848 others went missing off the Libyan coast on the Central Mediterranean route.

