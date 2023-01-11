Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel fears coordination between Islamic Jihad and Fatah in occupied West Bank

January 11, 2023 at 12:22 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
People gather during an event held by Islamic Jihad movement in Gaza City, Gaza on August 25, 2022 [Ali Jadallah/Anadolu Agency]
 January 11, 2023 at 12:22 pm

Israel apparently fears possible coordination between the fighters of Islamic Jihad's Al-Quds Brigades and Fatah's Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades in the occupied West Bank, Rai Al-Youm reported on Tuesday.

According to Arab affairs commentator Hezi Simantov on Israeli Channel 13, this follows the Burqin region groups claiming responsibility for several attacks against Israeli targets.

"The coalition of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades and Al-Quds Brigades in the Burqin area, west of Jenin, is very worrying," said Simantov. He claimed that Israeli officials fear that other Fatah fighters may join Islamic Jihad in the north of the occupied territory.

Burqin groups affiliated with Al-Quds Brigades have released a video showing a number of fighters as they announced their first appearance to confront the Israeli occupation forces.

