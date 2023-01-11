Yemen: UK & US weapons fuel civilian deaths

A new report from Oxfam has revealed UK and US weapons sold to Saudi Arabia are fuelling civilian deaths in Yemen. The charity is calling on governments to stop selling weapons to the Saudi-led coalition
