Yemen, UK FMs review repercussions of Houthi attacks on oil facilities

Yemeni Foreign Minister Ahmed Bin Mubarak has discussed with the British Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, James Cleverly, the repercussions of the Houthi attacks on oil facilities and ports in Yemen, Anadolu news agency reported.

This came during a meeting held on the sidelines of the 18th session of the Regional Security Conference, also known as the Manama Dialogue, held yesterday, according to the Yemeni official news agency Saba.

According to the agency, Bin Mubarak said: "The Yemeni government made great concessions in order to end the citizens' suffering and establish peace, and adhered to the ceasefire terms, while the Houthi militia obstructed efforts to extend it."

For his part, Cleverly affirmed his country's support for the Presidential Leadership Council, the unity and stability of Yemen and the UK's continued contribution to efforts aimed at ending the war and bringing peace to Yemen.

The Houthis recently launched attacks on three oil ports namely Al-Dabbah, Al-Nashima and Qena, in the governorates of Hadramout and Shabwa in eastern Yemen, amid local and international condemnation.

The Houthis hold the Yemeni government and the Arab coalition responsible for not extending the ceasefire agreement that ended on 2 October.

According to the United Nations, by the end of 2021, the war in Yemen has led to the death of 377,000 people, caused the Yemeni economy $126 billion in losses and caused one of the worst humanitarian and economic crises in the world.

