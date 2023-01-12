PA warns against dangers of Israel's policy of home demolitions

The Palestinian Authority (PA) yesterday warned that the Israeli policy of demolishing Palestinian homes is an attempt to eliminate the Palestinian presence in parts of the occupied West Bank.

In a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry, the PA said: "The Israeli policy of demolishing Palestinian homes is an unprecedented escalation, a war crime and a crime against humanity, which leads to catastrophic risks."

The statement added: "Demolition of Palestinian homes is an Israeli attempt to eliminate the Palestinian presence in Area C, emptying it of its Palestinian inhabitants, the owners of the land, and allocating it as a strategic depth for settlements."

At the same time, the statement stated that the PA "holds the Israeli government fully and directly responsible for the consequences and repercussions of the policy that represents a gross and flagrant violation of international law."

Israel occupied the West Bank in 1967 and has built dozens of settlements and outposts in the region which are considered illegal under international law.

On Wednesday, the Israeli occupation demolished two Palestinian homes in the southern West Bank city of Hebron, the PA said.

