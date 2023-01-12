President of French football body suspended after offensive Zidane remarks

The French Football Federation's executive committee has suspended Noel Le Graet, president of France's football federation, following accusations of sexual misconduct.

A statement published by the French Federation yesterday said Le Graet, in agreement with the federation's executive body, had decided to step down until the results of an investigation ordered by Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera are published.

The French Football Federation's executive committee appointed Vice-Chairman Philippe Diallo to act as interim chief.

This comes at a time when 81-year-old Le Graet, who has presided over the federation since 2011 and whose third term ends in 2024, stirred controversy after he said Zidane stood no chance of replacing Didier Deschamps whose contract to coach the French national team was renewed until 2026.

His status was further weakened by allegations of sexual misconduct against a sports agent.

Asked if Zidane would manage the Brazilian national team, he said: "I don't give a damn, he can go wherever he wants." Adding that he would not pick up the phone if Zidane called, prompting a backlash and his subsequent apology.

"I would like to present my personal apologies for these remarks which absolutely do not reflect my thoughts, nor my consideration for the player he was and the coach he has become," Le Graet said in a statement reported by L'Equipe.

READ: French football body president apologises to Zidane for 'awkward remarks'