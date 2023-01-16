Islamic Waqf: 292 extremist Israeli settlers raid Al Aqsa Mosque

Some 292 extremist Israeli Jewish settlers raided, on Sunday, Al Aqsa Mosque in the Occupied city of Jerusalem, under the heavy protection from the Israeli police, Islamic Waqf of the holy city said.

According to the Islamic Waqf, the Jewish settlers raided the Islamic holy site through the Al-Maghariba Gate and performed Talmudic rituals inside the Sanctuary Yards.

Since 2003, the Israeli Occupation authorities have been allowing settlers into Al-Aqsa Mosque almost every day, except on Friday – the Muslim day of rest and worship.

The Islamic Waqf has repeatedly described the settlers' presence in Al-Aqsa Mosque as "provocative", saying that Palestinian worshippers and guards of Al-Aqsa Mosque "feel uncomfortable with the presence of Israeli police and settlers touring the Islamic holy site".

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, home of Al-Aqsa Mosque, in 1967 in a move never recognised by the international community.

READ: Israel army demolishes 18 Palestinian-owned structures