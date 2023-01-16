Occupation Forces demolish 15 businesses in Hizma

The Israeli Occupation bulldozers demolished commercial facilities and workshops on Monday, near the entrance to the town of Hizma, north-east of Jerusalem, under the pretext of not having a permit.

The Occupation Forces closed the entrance to the town, set up a military checkpoint at the Martyr Ariba roundabout, surrounded commercial establishments, and prevented their owners and residents from entering the area until the demolition process was completed.

According to the Wadi Hilweh Information Centre, the Occupation Forces demolished a number of shops and vehicle repair workshops owned by Ouda Jabr Al-Khatib, Muhammad Mustafa Al-Khatib, and Mahmoud Jaber Al-Khatib, at the entrance to the town of Hizma near the military checkpoint.

The Centre stated that the Occupation left widespread destruction in the town, after demolishing about 15 shops at dawn.

It is worth noting that, less than a year ago, the Occupation Forces demolished facilities used as workshops for vehicle repair, in the same area, under the pretext of not having a permit.

During the past year, the Occupation authorities demolished about 950 homes and establishments in the West Bank and Jerusalem, 65 of which were forced to demolish their establishments themselves. It also issued demolition orders for 2,290 other homes and establishments, according to official data published by the Land Research Centre.

