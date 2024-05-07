Houthis say network of US and Israel ‘spies’ dismantled

The Houthi government in Yemen announced on Monday the discovery and dismantlement of a network of “spies” working on behalf of the US and Israel, reported Saba Net. A number of those involved have been arrested, confirmed the movement.

“These spies were recruited to work on collecting information and monitoring sites belonging to the Yemeni armed forces on the western coast of the Republic of Yemen for the American and Israeli enemy,” said the commentator on a video of the suspects.

The news agency reported that the group’s members were recruited after the Houthis began targeting Israel-linked ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden in November, causing disruption to global trade in a campaign launched to support the Palestinians in light of the Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip.

“Some of the tasks the spies were assigned, according to their confessions, was carrying out criminal and sabotage operations,” explained the agency. “This consisted of damaging and burning vehicles belonging to the armed and security forces; preparing to carry out assassinations using guns and explosives for the purpose of distracting the armed forces from confronting the evil US-British-Israeli trio, and from supporting the besieged Palestinian people; attempting to strike the home front; and destabilising the free zones to serve the American and Israeli enemy.”

Saba Net did not specify in its report the number of suspects who were arrested, but photos that it shared on social media showed at least 18 people.

