Egypt Parliament: peace deal does not allow Israel to move within Philadelphi Corridor

The Egyptian Parliament stressed yesterday that the peace agreement between Egypt and Israel does not allow the latter to move within the Philadelphi Corridor, stressing that Egyptian national security is a red line.

Major General Ahmed Al-Awadi, chairman of the Defence and National Security Committee in the House of Representatives, said that Egypt has a president who will not compromise when it comes to protecting national security, and the Palestinian issue will remain in our hearts and a top priority.

Al-Awadi added that the peace agreement signed between Cairo and Tel Aviv does not allow Israel to move within the border area between the Gaza Strip and Egypt, especially within the Philadelphi Axis, also called the “Salah Al-Din Axis”, except with Egypt’s approval. He stressed that Egypt will not, under any circumstances, allow the Israeli army to enter unauthorised areas according to the terms of the peace agreement.

He stressed Egypt’s keenness to maintain peace so as not to drag the region into another conflict, adding that the two-state solution is the best option to end the current war on Gaza and establish a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The Israeli army yesterday called on some 100,000 Palestinian civilians to flee from areas in eastern Rafah ahead of a ground invasion by occupation forces.

Some 1.5 million Palestinians are taking refuge in Rafah, many having been displaced numerous times from across the enclave as a result of Israel’s ongoing bombardment. The UN has warned that an Israeli invasion of the area would lead to a “massacre”.

