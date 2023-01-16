Turkiye set to require migrants to have insurance before arrival

Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, announced last week that travellers with a visa would be required to be insured before-hand to discourage irregular migration, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to the report, the visa insuring requirement would help the government cover the cost of sending back people who arrive in Turkiye with permission, but somehow end up as irregular immigrants.

Turkiye is a main attraction for migrants from around the world due to its location as a gateway to Europe and between the continents of Europe and Asia.

In 2022, Turkiye deported 124,441 irregular migrants and facilitated the voluntary return of 58,758 Syrians to the safe zones in northern Syria.

