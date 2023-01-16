Yemen: Houthi official says discussions with Oman pave way for peace

A senior Houthi official in Yemen said on Sunday that the group has held "serious and positive discussions" with a delegation from Oman, Anadolu has reported. The discussions pave the way for peace in Yemen, said the head of the Houthi negotiation team, Mohammed Abdul Salam.

Abdul Salam told Al-Masirah TV that the talks addressed the humanitarian arrangements to achieve stability for the Yemeni people as well as a comprehensive and just peace. No further details were provided.

The Omani delegation arrived in Sana'a last Tuesday last week and concluded the visit yesterday. Talks were held with the Houthi leadership regarding efforts to end the crisis in Yemen.

According to an advisor to the Yemeni Minister of Information, Mukhtar Al-Rahbi, the delegation had left Sana'a with "good news" about the consultations between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis through Muscat's mediation. "There is rapprochement between the two parties that could end the war in Yemen," he added.

This was the second visit to Sana'a by an Omani delegation in less than a month. The first talks last month were described by the Houthis as "fruitful".

A six-month truce between the Yemeni government and the Houthis ended in October without any agreement on extending it.

As at the end of 2021, the war in Yemen had killed around 377,000 people and cost the economy $126 billion. It is one of the worst humanitarian and economic crises in the world, according to the UN.

