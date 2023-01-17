Netanyahu says Israel's main conflict is with Iran

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, said Tuesday that Israel's main conflict is with Iran, Anadolu News Agency reports.

This came during Netanyahu's meeting with Betsy Korn, head of the pro-Israeli American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasised that the main struggle has been – and remains – with Iran," Netanyahu's office said in a statement.

AIPAC is the largest pro-Israeli group in the United States that advocates and defends Israel within the US political circles.

Netanyahu said on several occasions after he took office on 29 December that preventing Iran from processing a nuclear weapon is his government's top priority.

Israel accuses Iran of seeking to build a nuclear bomb, a claim denied by Tehran, which says its program is designed for peaceful purposes.

Iran has often, in recent years, accused its arch-foe, Israel, of carrying out espionage and sabotage acts at key nuclear, military and industrial facilities through local agents.

