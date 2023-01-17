Turkiye: defence minister in London for talks with British counterpart

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar met his British counterpart Ben Wallace in London on Monday. The two officials discussed regional defence and security issues as well as bilateral cooperation in the defence industry.

Akar is visiting London at Wallace's official invitation. Prior to the meeting at the Ministry of Defence in Whitehall, Akar visited the Turkish Embassy.

The two ministers have met often. They held discussions last October for example, also in London, and in Istanbul the following month.

