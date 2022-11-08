Turkiye aims to receive more than 3.5m UK tourists, minister says

Turkiye aims to receive more than 3.5 million British tourists by the end of 2022, Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said yesterday on the sidelines of the World Tourism Exhibition (WTM 2022) which is being held in London.

WTM 2022 kicked off yesterday and will come to an end on Thursday.

Turkiye is planning to receive 4.5 million British tourists during 2023, according to the Turkish website Move2Turkey.

Ersoy noted that Turkiye welcomed 2.5 million British tourists in 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic, reaching a peak in numbers.

The World Tourism Fair is the world's second-largest tourism exhibition and is a meeting point for representatives of the tourism sector from around the world.

