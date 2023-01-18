Syria: Ghostly footage shows extent of Idlib's destruction
Footage of the settlement of Ariha in Idlib reveals a city still destroyed by an ongoing civil war. Idlib was a rebel stronghold during the Syrian civil war and although there hasn't been fighting here for some years, Syrians have had no chance to rebuild it and return to normality.
