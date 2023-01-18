Portuguese / Spanish / English

Syria: Ghostly footage shows extent of Idlib's destruction

Footage of the settlement of Ariha in Idlib reveals a city still destroyed by an ongoing civil war. Idlib was a rebel stronghold during the Syrian civil war and although there hasn't been fighting here for some years, Syrians have had no chance to rebuild it and return to normality.
January 18, 2023

