Portuguese / Spanish / English

Syria: harsh winter exacerbates suffering of IDPs in Idlib

January 18, 2023 at 9:49 am | Published in: Middle East, News, Syria
A man tries to warm up standing near a heating stove in a refugee camp during winter, in Ein El-Bayda village of Idlib, Syria on January 14, 2023 [İzzeddin Kasim/Anadolu Agency]
A man tries to warm up standing near a heating stove in a refugee camp during winter, in Ein El-Bayda village of Idlib, Syria on January 14, 2023 [İzzeddin Kasim/Anadolu Agency]
 January 18, 2023 at 9:49 am

The bitter winter cold is exacerbating the suffering of nearly two million internally-displaced people in the north of the country, Anadolu has reported. The displaced Syrians live in tents that barely protect them from extreme conditions in Idlib, with temperatures falling as low as minus ten degrees Celsius.

Nearly two million Syrians continue to live in displacement camps in Idlib, near the Turkish border, where they lack the basic essentials for a decent life.

Muhammad Khaled, 73, lives in Ain Al-Bayda camp in Idlib. He told Anadolu that the winter is very difficult because the IDPs lack heating and food.

This was echoed by Hudhaifa Omar who lives in the camp with his four children. He said that he collects firewood from areas surrounding the camp to use for heating. For Safia Shami, though, the only things she has to keep her children warm in winter are blankets.

READ: Humanitarian groups warn of 'catastrophic consequences' of Turkiye-Syria border closure

Categories
Middle EastNewsSyria
Show Comments
International perspectives on apartheid and decolonization in Palestine
Show Comments