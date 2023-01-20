Lebanese parliament fails to elect president for 11th time

The Lebanese parliament held a session on Thursday in which it completed its eleventh attempt to elect a new president for the country but once again failed to accomplish the task.

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri did not set a new date for the next session.

Prime Minister Najib Mikati continues to head a caretaker government amid political and constitutional problems as the president position remains vacant.

The Lebanese constitution does not stipulate a specific mechanism for announcing presidential candidacy. MP Michel Moawad announced his candidacy with the support of the majority of the political factions that are opposed to Hezbollah. Pro-Hezbollah MPs, who have not yet reached a consensus on a candidate, cast blank votes.

