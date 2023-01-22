Bomb blast injures 6 soldiers in Yemen's Shabwa

Six soldiers were wounded in a bomb explosion in southern Yemen's Shabwa province on Saturday, according to a local official.

The blast targeted a military vehicle of the Southern Transitional Council (STC) in al-Majaza, east of the provincial capital Ataq, the official said on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to the media.

Two soldiers were in serious condition, the official said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Oil-rich Shabwa province is controlled by STC fighters and allied government forces.

Yemen has been engulfed by violence and instability since 2014, when Iranian-aligned Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa.

