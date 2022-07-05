6 killed, dozens injured in arms depot explosion in Yemen

Six people were killed and dozens injured on Tuesday in an arms depot explosion in southern Yemen, according to local residents and a medical source, Anadolu News Agency reports.

The blast caused a three-story building owned by an arms dealer to collapse in Lawdar town in Abyan province, local residents said.

The victims were standing outside an exchange company to receive their salaries when the explosion took place, they added.

A medical source said that 30 people were injured in the blast.

Yemen has been engulfed by violence and instability since September 2014, when Iranian-aligned Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital, Sana'a.

A military coalition led by Saudi Arabia entered the war in early 2015 to restore the Yemeni government to power.

The eight-year conflict has created one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world, with millions suffering from hunger.

