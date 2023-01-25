Netanyahu pledges to maintain status quo at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged on Tuesday to maintain the status quo at Al-Aqsa Mosque, Jordanian media and Israeli officials have reported. Netanyahu made the promise in a meeting in Amman with Jordan's King Abdullah II, who had stressed the importance of "respecting the historical and legal status quo" at the Noble Sanctuary of Al-Aqsa.

The Royal Court explained that the monarch also made clear the need to maintain calm and end all violence in Jerusalem. "In order to pave the way for a political horizon for the peace process, we need an end to any measures that could undermine peace prospects."

Moreover, "The King reaffirmed Jordan's steadfast support for the two-state solution, which guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, living side by side with Israel in peace and security."

READ: King Abdullah meets Israel PM Netanyahu in surprise Jordan visit – Royal Court

The discussion between Netanyahu and King Abdullah "covered bilateral ties and the need for the Palestinian people to benefit from economic and regional projects."

According to Netanyahu's office, the pair discussed regional issues and the strategic, security and economic cooperation between the two countries which contributes to regional stability. "Netanyahu and King Abdullah stressed the long-standing friendship and partnership between Israel and Jordan."

Israeli public broadcaster Kan noted that the meeting followed last week's tension when Israeli police prevented Jordan's Ambassador to Israel from entering Al-Aqsa Mosque. In response, the foreign ministry in Amman summoned the Israeli envoy and handed over a strongly-worded letter of protest for the Israeli government.

READ: Israel Netanyahu says his government will not allow Palestinians to build in Area C