Israel Netanyahu says his government will not allow Palestinians to build in Area C

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, said his government will fight against Palestinian construction in Area C of the Occupied West Bank.

"We came to power with a clear promise to change course and fight illegal Palestinian construction," Netanyahu said, while chairing a meeting of the Likud bloc.

"This does not mean that we will allow illegal Israeli construction, and there is a comprehensive agreement on these two points".

He pointed out that this consensus "nullifies" the hope of his political opponents to dismantle the coalition government.

Last Friday, the Israeli army evacuated the Ur Haim settlement outpost, less than 24 hours after its establishment.

In response, Israel's National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, announced that he would demand the immediate evacuation of the Palestinian town of Khan Al-Ahmar.

The plan to forcibly displace the residents of the Bedouin village of Al-Khan Al-Ahmar is part of a project to Judaise Jerusalem and complete its isolation from the Occupied West Bank.