Qatar minister meets PLO official to discuss developments in Palestine

Qatar's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdul Rahman Bin Jassim Al-Thani, met Hussein Al-Sheikh of the Palestine Liberation Organisation in Doha yesterday. The two officials discussed the latest Palestinian developments and continued mutual coordination.

Al-Sheikh is the Secretary General of the PLO's Executive Committee. He explained on Facebook that the discussion covered the "major challenges" that Palestinians are facing and the need for continued bilateral coordination on all levels.

