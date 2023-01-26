Portuguese / Spanish / English

Qatar minister meets PLO official to discuss developments in Palestine

January 26, 2023 at 9:24 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine, Qatar
Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani gives a speech in Doha, Qatar. [Mohamed Farag - Anadolu Agency]
Qatar's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdul Rahman Bin Jassim Al-Thani, met Hussein Al-Sheikh of the Palestine Liberation Organisation in Doha yesterday. The two officials discussed the latest Palestinian developments and continued mutual coordination.

Al-Sheikh is the Secretary General of the PLO's Executive Committee. He explained on Facebook that the discussion covered the "major challenges" that Palestinians are facing and the need for continued bilateral coordination on all levels.

