UN needs $4.3bn to support humanitarian plan for Yemen

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Yemen said on Wednesday that it will need $4.3 billion to help more than 17 million people with humanitarian aid this year.

"The 2023 Humanitarian Response Plan for Yemen (HRP) requires $4.3bn to reach the 17.3m most vulnerable people in need of humanitarian support as a result of protracted conflict, displacement and economic deterioration, compounded by recurrent natural disasters," explained OCHA.

"The humanitarian response in Yemen will support people facing multiple vulnerabilities, including but not limited to internally displaced persons and those attempting to return, Muhamasheen, persons with disabilities, and migrants and refugees."

These needs are expected to continue to exist in the absence of a comprehensive political settlement, OCHA pointed out.

