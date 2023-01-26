UNESCO lists Yemen Kingdom of Saba on World Heritage Sites in Danger

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) listed, on Wednesday, the landmark ancient Kingdom of Saba, in Ma'rib, Yemen, to the World Heritage Sites in Danger.

UNESCO said in a statement that it had "included the features of the ancient Kingdom of Saba in Ma'rib on the List of World Heritage in Danger", adding that the area covers seven archaeological sites that date from the 1st millennium BCE, to the arrival of Islam around 630 CE and, according to UNESCO, "bear witness to the rich Kingdom of Saba and its architectural, aesthetic and technological achievements".

READ: Amnesty International to Yemen government, Houthis: 'end male guardianship restriction for releasing women'

Among other elements, the area includes the remains of large urban settlements with monumental temples, ramparts and other buildings. Due to the complex irrigation system developed at the site, it formed the largest ancient man-made oasis.

UNESCO's World Heritage Committee said the site was under threat of destruction from Yemen's ongoing conflict.

UNESCO's World Heritage Committee also voted to add the Rachid Karameh International Fair in Lebanon's northern coastal city of Tripoli to the list citing "its alarming state of conservation" and the lack of resources in Lebanon to maintain it.

The List of World Heritage Sites in Danger provides access to enhanced international assistance, both technical and financial, and helps mobilise the entire international community to protect the sites.

READ: UN needs $4.3bn to support humanitarian plan for Yemen