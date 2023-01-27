Urgent UNSC meeting today following Israel massacre in Jenin refugee camp

An urgent UN Security Council (UNSC) meeting has been scheduled for today to discuss the Israeli aggression on Jenin refugee camp in the northern Occupied West Bank.

The Israeli Occupation Forces yesterday stormed the city of Jenin and its refugee camp in the Occupied West Bank, killing nine Palestinians and injuring many others. A 61-year-old woman was among the Palestinians killed in the Israeli military raid.

The meeting was requested by the UAE, which is the Arab League's representative on the Council, as well as China and France, according to the diplomats.

Moreover, the UAE requested for a briefing from Mideast Peace Process envoy, Tor Wennesland, reported The Times of Israel.

The meeting, which will be held behind closed doors, comes after the UAE condemned the Israeli Forces' attacks in a statement that ordered Israeli authorities to reduce escalation and not take steps to exacerbate tension and instability in the region.

UN and Arab mediators said they were in talks with Israel and Palestinian factions in the hope of heading off escalation after the protests in Jenin, among areas of the northern West Bank that have seen intensified Israeli operations in the last year.

