Jenin raid: PA cuts Israel security ties

The fallout from the deadly raid on Jenin has been bigger than the Israel government might have expected. The Palestinian Authority has now cut security ties with Israel, there has been international condemnation from Amnesty, the UN, and countries in the Gulf and South Asia, and the US is launching its own inquiries.
Unless otherwise stated in the article above, this work by Middle East Monitor is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License. If the image(s) bear our credit, this license also applies to them. What does that mean? For other permissions, please contact us.