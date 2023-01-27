Portuguese / Spanish / English

Jenin raid: PA cuts Israel security ties

The fallout from the deadly raid on Jenin has been bigger than the Israel government might have expected. The Palestinian Authority has now cut security ties with Israel, there has been international condemnation from Amnesty, the UN, and countries in the Gulf and South Asia, and the US is launching its own inquiries.
January 27, 2023
