Israeli occupation forces closes Jerusalem and offers security to march by far-right settlers

Israeli occupation forces closed the occupied city of Jerusalem yestrday evening to allow a highly controversial march by far-right Israeli settlers to pass through the neighbourhood Ma'an news agency reported.

Local sources said that occupation forces closed the main entrance to the Palestinian town of Silwan, the Ras al-Amud neighborhood, and Bab al-Asbat Street, and intensified the deployment of their forces in the streets of Occupied Jerusalem. Israeli soldiers trapped the local Palestinian residents in their neighbourhoods as part of their security crackdown to allow illegal settlers to pass through unopposed.

Hundreds of Israeli settlers performed provocative dances near the Maghrabi Gate. The area has been closed to Palestinians since its seizure by Israel in 1967. The settlers marched from the Maghrabi Gate and stopped at Lions Gate and the Ras al-Amud neighbourhood, east of Occupied Jerusalem.

READ: OIC condemns Israeli aggression on Jenin, its refugee camp