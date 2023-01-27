OIC condemns Israeli aggression on Jenin, its refugee camp

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation yesterday condemned "in the strongest terms the continued crimes of the Israeli Occupation" in Jenin and its refugee camp and called on the international community to "assume its responsibilities," according to an official statement published on its website.

The OIC's statement came after the Israeli occupation forces on Thursday stormed the city of Jenin and its refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, killing nine Palestinians and injuring many others. A 61-year-old woman was among the Palestinians killed in the Israeli military raid.

The Saudi-based intergovernmental organisation said that it held the Israeli occupation authorities "fully responsible for this heinous crime, which embodies an extension of the continued Israeli aggression and state terror against the Palestinian people."

It also called on the international community to act to stop "these daily attacks and crimes, hold the perpetrators accountable, and provide international protection for the Palestinian people."

