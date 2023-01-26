Portuguese / Spanish / English

Palestine ends security coordination with Israel after West Bank raid

Israeli soldiers take security measures in the area following a 45-year-old Palestinian’s death, who was wounded by Israeli soldiers around the western entrance of Silwad town, north of Ramallah, West Bank on January 15, 2023. [Issam Rimawi - Anadolu Agency]
The Palestinians ended security coordination with Israel in the Occupied West Bank after a deadly Israeli military raid in a flashpoint city on Thursday, according to a spokesperson for Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas, Reuters reports.

"In light of the repeated aggression against our people, and the undermining of signed agreements, including security, we consider that security coordination with the Israeli Occupation government no longer exists as of now," said a statement issued after a meeting of Palestinian leadership.

