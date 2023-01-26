Palestinians killed by Israeli army in Jenin refugee camp

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced this morning that three more Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli army in Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.

"The death toll in the Jenin camp stands at three at the moment," Minister of Health Mai Al-Kaila told Palestine TV. "The situation in the camp is very difficult, and there are a number of wounded individuals who could not be reached by medical staff."

Earlier today, eyewitnesses told Anadolu news agency that Israeli troops stormed the Jenin camp, which led to fighting between dozens of Palestinians and the soldiers. Live ammunition and steel-coated rubber bullets were fired by the Israelis, as well as tear gas canisters.

For months, the West Bank has witnessed a significant escalation in tension as a result of Israeli raids and arrests of Palestinian activists. Clashes have erupted between Israeli soldiers and armed illegal settlers on one side, and Palestinian civilians on the other.

