Iran receives messages from nuclear deal parties through Qatar 

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said Tehran that Qatar has relayed messages from other parties to the 2015 nuclear deal aimed at resuming the stalled talks, Anadolu news agency reported.

The diplomat made the remarks during a joint press conference held yesterday with his Qatari counterpart Mohammad Bin Abdulrahman Bin Jasim Al-Thani in Iran.

Amir-Abdollahian thanked the Qatari government for its efforts to bring all parties to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal, back to their commitments to revive the deal.

He explained that during their meeting, officials also discussed bilateral and regional issues, including developing trade and economic cooperation, and removing obstacles.

The Iranian foreign minister stressed that his country "always welcomes regional dialogue" to ensure "strong and stable" cooperation with all countries in the region.

For his part, the Qatari foreign minister said he came to Tehran carrying messages from the United States, adding that it provided a "good opportunity" to solve problems impeding the revival of the nuclear agreement.

