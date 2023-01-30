Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel allows some West Bank athletes into Gaza for championships

Athletes from the West Bank participate in the Palestine Athletics Championship in the besieged Gaza Strip after Israel allowed some participants into the enclave on 26 January 2023
January 30, 2023 at 12:36 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, Palestine, Videos & Photo Stories
January 30, 2023 at 12:36 pm
Athletes from the West Bank participate in the Palestine Athletics Championship in the besieged Gaza Strip after Israel allowed some participants into the enclave on 26 January 2023 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
