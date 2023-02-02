Hamas and Islamic Jihad invited to visit Cairo

Palestinian factions in Gaza have been invited to visit Cairo amidst escalating tension in the region. Both Islamic Jihad and Hamas confirmed that invitations have been received. Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh is expected to represent the movement in the Egyptian capital.

Following the spike in Israeli aggression against the Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and against Palestinian prisoners in Israel's prisons, Islamic Jihad and Hamas have threatened to escalate resistance against the occupation. Resistance against a military occupation is legitimate under international law, a fact ignored by Israel and its allies in the West, including the US, the EU and Britain.

"The region is heading to an unprecedented escalation due to the Israeli crackdown on the prisoners," said Haniyeh on Saturday. "The struggle will not remain inside prisons, and the Palestinians will not leave their prisoners to face Israeli oppression alone."

