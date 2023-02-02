Portuguese / Spanish / English

Hamas and Islamic Jihad invited to visit Cairo

February 2, 2023 at 3:20 pm | Published in: Asia & Americas, EU, Europe & Russia, Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine, UK, US
Palestinians gather to demonstrate of support for Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque at the call of the Islamic Jihad and Hamas movement in Rafah, Gaza [Ali Jadallah - Anadolu Agency]
 February 2, 2023 at 3:20 pm

Palestinian factions in Gaza have been invited to visit Cairo amidst escalating tension in the region. Both Islamic Jihad and Hamas confirmed that invitations have been received. Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh is expected to represent the movement in the Egyptian capital.

Following the spike in Israeli aggression against the Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and against Palestinian prisoners in Israel's prisons, Islamic Jihad and Hamas have threatened to escalate resistance against the occupation. Resistance against a military occupation is legitimate under international law, a fact ignored by Israel and its allies in the West, including the US, the EU and Britain.

"The region is heading to an unprecedented escalation due to the Israeli crackdown on the prisoners," said Haniyeh on Saturday. "The struggle will not remain inside prisons, and the Palestinians will not leave their prisoners to face Israeli oppression alone."

