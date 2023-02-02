Latest News
/
Netanyahu warned that nobody can guarantee calm due to Ben-Gvir incitement
/
Russia warns Israel against supplying weapons to Ukraine
/
Blinken put pressure on Abbas to accept US security plan for Jenin and Nablus
/
Tunisia: Trade unionist charged with disrupting public services after calling for strike
/
Israel to discuss discrediting degrees awarded by Palestinian universities
/
Amnesty urges Israel to dismantle 'apartheid system'
/
Hamas meets Indonesia envoy in Lebanon
/
Over 110 settlers storm Al-Aqsa
/
Erdogan: No legal, constitutional impediment to my candidacy for presidency again
/
US Coastguard seizes $33m of hashish and meth in Gulf of Oman
/
German official targets Jewish artist over alleged anti-Semitism for criticising Israel Occupation
/
Brazilian 'ghost' aircraft carrier gets a reprieve
/
Israel priority to normalise ties with Arabs before peace with Palestine: Netanyahu
/
Lebanon calls for removal of barbed wire erected by Israel at the border
/
Turkiye issues travel alert to citizens in Europe
News
Opinion
Reviews
Features
Publications
Multimedia
More