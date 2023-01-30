Hamas military wing downs Israeli drone

The military wing of Hamas, Al Qassam Brigades, announced on Sunday that its fighters had downed and seized an Israeli army drone over the besieged Gaza Strip. The drone was brought down during Israeli air strikes on the besieged Gaza Strip on Friday.

"Important, sensitive information has been taken from the drone," said the brigades, which posted several pictures of the drone on social media. The Israeli occupation authorities, they added, have largely stayed quiet about the disappearance of the UAV.

"An army drone crashed in the Gaza Strip during operational activity over the weekend," said the Israel Defence Forces. "The incident is being investigated."

According to Israeli Army Radio, the IDF is afraid of sensitive information being lost through the device.

