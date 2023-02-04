US House of Representatives removes Congresswoman Ilhan Omar from Foreign Affairs Committee

The US House of Representatives has removed Muslim Congresswoman Ilhan Omar from the House Committee on Foreign Affairs on Thursday evening under the pretext of "anti-Semitism" after she criticised the Israeli occupation.

The decision to remove Omar was supported by 218 Republican representatives of the committee, while all 211 Democratic representatives opposed it.

Ahead of the vote, Congresswoman Omar announced in a speech to the House that she is a Muslim and an immigrant from Africa, noting: "Is anyone surprised that I am somehow deemed unworthy to speak about American foreign policy? Or that they see me as a powerful voice that needs to be silenced?"

"My leadership and voice will not be diminished. If I am not on this committee for one term, my voice will get louder and stronger and my leadership will be celebrated around the world as it has been. So take your votes or not. I am here to stay and I am here to be a voice against harm around the world and advocate for a better world," Omar added.

The Republicans justified their removal of Omar because of her previous statements against Israel, as she faced accusations in 2019 of anti-Semitism due to remarks in which she criticised certain lawmakers' support for the Israeli occupation.

READ: Tunisia Labour Union accuses President of fear-mongering