Tunisia Labour Union accuses President of fear-mongering

Tunisia's President has resorted to intimidating the nation's people, the head of a major labour union in the country said on Friday, Anadolu News Agency reports.

"President Kais Saied chose the path of intimidating the people and calling them, directly or indirectly, to fight," Secretary-General Noureddine Taboubi said at an emergency administrative meeting of the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT).

Saied chose "the wrong path at a time when the country is going through situations at all levels," Taboubi underlined, adding that the President was supposed to "address the people for unity, work and solving thorny issues".

"Instead, he addresses his people with threats and intimidation from the army barracks," he stated.

There was no immediate comment from Saied's office.

On Tuesday, the President visited the barracks of the North African country's National Guard in the El-Aouina area of ​​the capital, Tunis, where he called on military leaders to "confront those who conspired against the state."

Tunisia has been in the throes of a deep political crisis that aggravated the country's economy since 2021, when Saied ousted the government and dissolved parliament.

Since then, Saied held a referendum to draft a new Constitution last July, and parliamentary elections last December.

While he insisted that his measures were meant to "save" the country, critics have accused Saied of orchestrating a coup.