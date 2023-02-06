Israel: internal spy agency concerned by lone wolf Palestinian attacks

Israel's General Security Service, Shin Bet, is concerned by lone wolf attacks by Palestinians who have no organisational or factional affiliations.

According to Israel's Channel 12, Shin Bet expressed its concern after the attempted attack at Almog junction, south of Jericho in the occupied West Bank, on Saturday. The incident prompted the Israeli army to raid Aqabat Jaber refugee camp to search for suspects. Although the two main suspects were not arrested, a number were detained for their alleged assistance and even indirect involvement in the shooting.

Channel 12 claimed that available intelligence indicates that the same cell had planned another attack on the main road from the Dead Sea to occupied Jerusalem. It described Saturday's shooting as "unusual", mainly because it took place in daylight and not at night as is more usual. This, it added, illustrated the importance and urgency of capturing the perpetrators.

The channel pointed out that the fact that the resistance operation took place in Jericho is also unusual, because it is a relatively quiet city.

