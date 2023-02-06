Hamas insists killing Palestinian fighters will not stop resistance

The Head of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement stressed on Monday that Israel's killing of Palestinian fighters will not stop legitimate resistance. Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh made his comment after Israel's overnight killing of five Palestinians in Jericho, who the occupation state accused of carrying out an attack on an illegal settlement a couple of weeks ago.

Hamas condemned the Israeli siege imposed by "the fascist Israeli occupation" on Jericho for two weeks. The movement said that this "criminal siege" amounts to "collective punishment that violates humanitarian rights laws and conventions." It urged the international community, the UN and all concerned parties to put pressure on the Israeli occupation state to lift the siege.

The resistance movement also condemned the detention of Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader Sheikh Khader Adnan in the occupied West Bank.

"The detention of prominent leaders, including ex-detainee Sheikh Khader Adnan, is a desperate attempt to dissuade the Palestinian people from resisting the settler-colonial occupation," said Hamas spokesperson Abdul Latif Al-Qanoua. He called on the Palestinian people to keep defending their land and holy places against the Israeli occupation state's repeated attacks.

