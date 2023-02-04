Israel occupation forces execute Palestine youth in West Bank

Israeli occupation forces on Friday executed a 26-year-old Palestinian man at Huwwara military checkpoint, south of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus.

Spokesperson for the Palestinian Red Crescent Society Ahmad Jibril conveyed that Abdullah Sami Qalalweh, a resident of the village of Al-Judeida in the Jenin province, passed away a few minutes after being critically injured by Israeli occupation soldiers at the Huwwara checkpoint.

Eyewitnesses told Al-Resalah newspaper that the young man was not armed when he was shot, noting that he was left bleeding for a while.

READ: Report: Israel commits 3,532 violations in West Bank, Jerusalem in January

The Israeli occupation army claimed that he attempted to take over the gun of an Israeli soldier before he was shot.

Qalalweh's death brings up the death toll of Palestinians killed by Israeli occupation forces since the beginning of this year to 36, including eight children and a 61-year-old woman.

Meanwhile, tens of Palestinians were wounded in Israeli aggressions and raids in several areas across the occupied West Bank cities and villages.

READ: Hamas 'strongly' condemns Sudan-Israel normalisation