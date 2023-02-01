Israel carried out 700 attacks against Palestinians in January

The Israeli occupation authorities and illegal settlers carried out 700 attacks against Palestinians in various parts of the occupied West Bank during the month of January, the Palestinian Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission has confirmed. In its monthly report issued today, the commission said that most of the attacks took place in the Governorate of Nablus, followed by Jenin and Bethlehem Governorates.

"Settlers attempted to establish six new settlement outposts in different areas of the occupied West Bank but mainly in the Nablus Governorate," said commission head Moayad Shaaban. "The Israeli occupation authorities issued 55 demolition and stop construction orders under the pretext of building without a permit, most of which were concentrated in the Hebron, Bethlehem and Salfit Governorates."

He pointed out that the Israeli occupation forces and settlers have razed to the ground more than 133 acres of Palestinian-owned land in the Governorates of Salfit and Nablus, with the aim of transferring them for the expansion of settlements. Moreover, the report documented the destruction of 758 trees by settlers, most of which were olive trees in the Ramallah Governorate, along with 200 trees that were uprooted in Nablus and 100 in Hebron.

According to the Palestinian official, the occupation authorities have approved three plans to expand the illegal colonial settlements of Emmanuel, in the West Bank city of Salfit and Gilo, which is mainly built on Palestinian land in the Bethlehem Governorate.

Shaaban said that the Israeli cabinet issued 27 directives targeting Palestinians with the aim of making life more difficult for them. Some of the measures imposed amount to war crimes.

All of Israel's settlements and so-called settlement outposts in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem are illegal under international law.